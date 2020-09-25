Missing the Boat: Europe a Bystander in Fast-Changing Middle Eastern Geopolitics

Alliances in the Middle East are changing – with the quiet encouragement and tutelage of the United States – but the European Union has been little engaged with the new diplomatic shifts and risks becoming irrelevant in the region, argues Jonathan Spyer, director of the ‚Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis‘ and a fellow at the ‚Middle East Forum‘. The recent signing of agreements for “full normalization” of diplomatic, economic and all relations’ between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the U.S. capital largely formalizes an existing reality. In fact, behind the scenes, these countries have been cooperating for quite a while because they share common perspectives and common interests on the key strategic issues facing the Middle East region.

They share common perspectives and common interests particularly on these issues: the challenge represented by the regional ambitions of Iran, Turkish regional expansion – bearing the banner of Sunni political Islam in its Muslim Brotherhood iteration, and the implications for these of an emergent lighter U.S. footprint in the region, alongside the growing influence of the Chinese in the region. But the camp of states aligned on these issues is not limited to Jerusalem, Manama and Abu Dhabi, but it also includes Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Morocco. The emergent strategic picture in the Middle East is one of competition between this pro-western alliance, whom America are looking to strengthen and build, and the rival blocs of Iran and Turkey, with their allies and clients.

Ten years after the outbreak of the Arab Spring, large swathes of the Arabic speaking world are fragmented and partially governed, notably through Iranian and Turkish proxies. Across these collapsed spaces, in the Mediterranean, and in the Gulf, the competition between the rival alliances will be engaged. In the capitals of Europe, there is as yet only limited understanding of this new and emergent picture. As a result, European countries are increasingly irrelevant or invisible in the diplomacy of the Middle East. The still dominant perspectives in Europe belong largely to the era now fading: the supposed centrality of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to Mid-East stability, the desire to return to the Iran nuclear agreement, a more general preference for formal and multi-lateral agreements, while the region favours the tacit, the pragmatic and the bilateral.

As a result, European countries have played no part in the emergence and crystallization of the tacit alliance of pro-western countries of which Israel and the UAE form a part. This is very much obvious in the key European countries‘ staunch opposition to the U.S. policy of maximum pressure on Iran, strongly supported by pro-western regional states – by that Europe will advance not its interests, but rather its irrelevance. On the issue of Turkish aggression in the Eastern Mediterranean, while France and Greece are playing a vital role, no united European stance has been forthcoming, with Italy sitting on the opposite side to France, remaining aligned with Turkey.

Today, the UAE, backed by Saudi Arabia, is seeking to create a network of alliances to challenge and turn back Turkish ambitions in the east Mediterranean. As the contest with the Turks in the eastern Mediterranean heats up, Israel – seen by the Emiratis as a natural partner in that arena, issued a clear statement expressing „its full support and solidarity with Greece“. So the emergent alliance to contain Turkey in the east Mediterranean includes Egypt, the UAE, Israel, Greece, France and Cyprus. There ought to be a united European response to this key challenge, taking place on Europe’s very doorstep. Such a response has yet to emerge. And with the whole strategic picture in the region characterized by U.S. absence, there is a place here for European influence, and for a major European role. But it is dependent on Europe acquainting itself with the emergent, profoundly changed the strategic realities of the region. This has not yet happened. It should happen soon.