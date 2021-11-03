Maghreb-Europe Gas Supply: Algeria Shows, Once Again, It is Not a Reliable Partner for Europe

The Algerian regime has proved once again that it is not a reliable partner for Europe by deciding unilaterally to close the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline, said Aymeric Chauprade, a former Member of European Parliament.

This 1,400 km long pipeline, which was inaugurated in 1996, used to supply Spain and Portugal with natural gas via Morocco. After cutting diplomatic ties with Rabat, the Algerian rulers have decided to stop exporting gas to Europe through the pipeline crossing Morocco.

“Ending gas supply is not just another Algerian aggression against Morocco, but deals also a very hard blow to Spain and Europe as the move comes just before winter”, underlined in his twitter account the French expert in geopolitics.

“By taking such a disruptive decision, Algiers proves that it is not a reliable energy partner for Europe and that it is a factor of instability in the Maghreb and the Mediterranean regions”, he stressed, urging the European Union to consolidate further its partnership with Morocco.

Moroccan authorities said the Algerian decision will have “insignificant impact” as all necessary contingency measures were taken to ensure the continuity of the country’s electricity supply.