Europeans reacted sharply to the news of Russian private military company Wagner Group’s

interest in Mali – and interviews suggest the company has been present in the country.

Since the news emerged in September that the government of Mali was negotiating a

contract with Wagner Group, France and other European states have made the issue a focus

of their diplomatic activity. The United States has also expressed its concern. But European

states and the European Union still remain the dominant security and development player in

the Sahel.

Mali’s transitional authorities – the result of two coups since August 2020 – appeared to

have negotiated for up to 1,000 Russian mercenaries to arrive in Mali to conduct training,

close protection, and counterterrorism operations (though there is no independent

confirmation of this figure). This extensive presence would reportedly be paid for by

concessions to Wagner Group or related companies on several mines, for

an estimated minimum of €10m a month, although the actual cost could be much higher. In

response, France, Germany, and the EU all made their displeasure plain, issuing strong

statements condemning the move. The EU has laid the groundwork for sanctions against

Wagner Group and those working with it if it officially begins operations in Mali.

This follows sanctions last year against alleged Wagner Group funder and leader Yevgeny

Prigozhin over the organisation’s activities in Libya.

The subject came up frequently during my trip to Mali’s capital, Bamako, in

October. Although European observers and diplomats generally opposed Wagner’s possible presence in Mali, some felt France ’ s aggressive pushback had been counterproductive. Its response has played into populist appeals to “sovereignty” –against ongoing French influence as the former colonial power – made by transitional prime minister Choguel Maiga and his government. It also likely

exaggerated the real possibilities for Wagner Group to operate in Mali given the costs and

difficulties associated with creating a security presence in the country. Mines and other

mineral resources are, moreover, not as easily exploitable as those in other countries where

Wagner Group has operated.

It transpires – based on interviews in Bamako – that a deal between Mali’s transitional

government and Wagner Group was prepared, but never signed. Although international

pressure may have helped deter Mali’s government from going ahead, other factors,

including Wagner’s grotesque behaviour in countries such as Central African Republic (CAR)

and a lack of interest from Wagner in Mali’s mineral offerings, may have also played a

role. The Soviet Union and later Russia maintained enduring defence, educational, and

other relationships with Mali, including training and equipment programmes, supply and

maintenance contracts for weapons systems, and scholarships (such as that under which

Maiga studied for his PhD and two of the five members of the junta also received training in

Russia).

More recently, in 2019, Russia and Mali’s then government signed a contract for four attack

helicopters, which were recently delivered to Bamako along with ammunition, supplies, and

training staff and other personnel. After the August 2020 coup, the first foreign delegation the

new junta received was the Russian ambassador to Mali. And at the end of

September, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov defended Mali’s possible talks with

Wagner Group at the United Nations, before receiving Malian foreign minister Abdoulaye

Diop in Moscow last month. There, Diop echoed Maiga’s statements about Mali’s sovereign

right to pursue security partnerships beyond those existing with France and the EU.

He even encouraged Russia to pursue mineral extraction and other business opportunities in

Mali.

Russia has also cultivated ties with activists, civil society, and student movements. This

is complemented by the spread of official outlets such as Sputnik and Russia Today (which

has a large following in Mali and on Malian social media). European officials often also

highlight Russia’s likely use of trolls, astroturfed protesters, and the manufacture and spread

of fake news and misinformation, all of which is a genuine and frequent problem on Sahelian

social media. These civil society ties also extend to neighbouring countries. In Mali, one of

the most vocal pro-Russia movements has been that of Yéréwolo, which is close to

the COPA/BF movement (Coalition of Patriots of Burkina Faso) and that has organised

protests against France’s presence in the region, and also called for Russian intervention in

Burkina Faso’s own worsening security environment.

Interviews in Bamako and European capitals confirm that Wagner delegations

have indeed been in Mali, and that they surveyed both possible areas of operations and

mining sites that they could exploit as part of their compensation. Wagner is also not the only

Russian private military corporation, and others may be interested or involved in Mali and the

Sahel, with the support of different parts of Russia’s government and business elites. Yet

Mali is not as permissive an operating environment as CAR for several reasons. Where the

government remains in control, mineral mines are subject to laws and regulations

that may not be easily overcome by pressure from private companies, even those as

powerful as Wagner Group. Moreover, artisanal mines controlled by armed groups in

northern Mali would be difficult to exploit.

For example, the Coordination des Mouvements de l’Azawad, one such coalition of armed

groups and a sign at o r y p a r t y t o the 2015 peace accords signed in Algiers, expressed its opposition to the arrival of Russian mercenaries. It was likely concerned that Mali’s government might use Wagner mercenaries to target it instead of jihadist forces. Moreover, Western diplomats in Bamako suggest that output from the mines Wagner emissaries inspected proved insufficient to pay for the group’s services, a reminder of the economic motive behind some Russian power projection as well as its limits. It is also unlikely that Russia would seek to supplant the large-scale European or Europeansupported security and development architecture that exists in the Sahel in the form of the

Coalition for the Sahel, the G5 Sahel, Task Force Takuba, and more.

Still, the sharp international reaction suited Russia’s overall foreign policy

aims by causing tension and further disagreement between France, the EU, and Mali’s

government. At the same time this reaction allowed Russia to present itself with minimal

actual effort as a steady partner to Mali militarily, economically, and politically. It helped

bolster the prime minister’s populist critiques of France at a moment when the transitional

government is seeking to delay promised elections and secure its own position against

an increasingly hostile regional and international community.

A further risk that comes from overestimating Russia’s potential impact in the Sahel is failing

to see other problems in the region. Although Russian influence and support for anti-French

movements appears clear, it would also be a serious mistake to reduce all anti-French

sentiment in the Sahel to Russian disinformation and agitation. Yet this is largely what some

senior officials, such as French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, have done. Denying this

reality ignores the complexity of political contestation and popular opinion in the region.

It places Europe in a position of opposition to Russia that forecloses more creative and

subtle ways to respond to the country’s influence. It prevents Europeans

from better explaining their presence and policies in the Sahel to Sahelian

citizens directly, and from using evidence of Russian abuses against civilians and religious

leaders in countries such as CAR to show how dangerous Wagner Group or similar entities

could be in Mali or Burkina Faso.

There may not be as coherent a Russian Africa strategy at play in Mali as some outside

observers believe; as an ECFR-based expert Kadri Liik points out, Russian foreign policy is

adaptive but also sometimes reactive, securing short-term advantage where possible, and

seeking as much to disrupt adversaries as anything else. Moreover, Russia and Wagner

Group are not one and the same. They represent diverse and sometimes competing

interests within the Russian state and among an array of private companies active in conflict

zones and tied to different parts of the Russian defence and political establishment. In Mali

as well as elsewhere, it would be a major error to overreact to Russian provocation or even

its mere presence, and to see a bogeyman in the Sahel instead of the much more

complicated reality.

‘Russia, Wagner Group, and Mali: How European Fears Weaken European Policy’ —

Commentary by Andrew Lebovich — European Council on Foreign Relations / ECFR.

The Commentary can be downloaded here