The State of Palestine: Should the EU Recognize Palestinian Statehood?

Josep Borrell, the EU’s new chief diplomat, should restart the debate over recognizing Palestine’s statehood, said Luxembourg’s veteran foreign minister. Jean Asselborn’s written appeal for such a discussion came during Borrell’s first EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels on Monday (9 December) after taking office. He argued that the debate could support efforts to find a two-state solution to end the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, suggesting that member states could debate recognition at a future meeting.

Any decision about establishing diplomatic relations with a new state would be taken by individual member states, but “the European Union must continue to promote and support the consensus in favor of the two-state solution,” Asselborn wrote to Borrell, who was Spain’s foreign minister before assuming his new duties in Brussels. “One way to help save this solution would be to create a more equitable situation for both parties. In this regard, I believe that it is time to start a debate within the European Union on the opportunity of a recognition of the State of Palestine by all its member states.”

The recognition of Palestine as a state is strongly opposed by Israel and its ally, the United States, who have argued this would prejudice efforts to find a lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace deal. However, some EU member states point out that Washington has already put its finger on the scales by recognizing the divided city of Jerusalem – in which Israel occupies the Palestinian eastern quarters – as Israel’s capital. The US already moved its embassy to the city in 2018, in a controversial move denounced by some European capitals.