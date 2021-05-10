Vaccine Diplomacy: Soft Power Lessons From China and Russia?

The rocky start to the European Union’s vaccination rollout has allowed Moscow and Beijing to score political points in the Balkans and Central and Eastern Europe. As COVID-19 continues to rage throughout Europe, China and Russia seem to be giving the EU lessons in soft power on its home ground. Several EU members and countries nearby are turning to Beijing and Moscow for additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, faced with discontent at the slowness of the EU’s own vaccination rollout, supply shortages, delivery bottlenecks, poor communication and concerns about vaccine safety.

China’s vaccine deliveries come with soft-power messages. Beijing is providing its vaccine free to Chinese citizens and to 53 countries while, in parallel, seeking to counter critical views, following harsh Chinese repression in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, by vaunting its economic success, scientific and medical achievements, culture and language. Beijing is completing Europe’s largest Confucius Institute in Serbia, an early recipient of Chinese vaccines. The institute is located on the site in Belgrade where the Chinese embassy once stood before being bombed by NATO in 1999.

HEAVY SYMBOLISM — Meanwhile, Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is gaining increasing acceptance in Europe. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing its efficacy and it has won plaudits from the head of Germany’s standing commission on vaccination. Germany’s health minister has discussed overcoming supply shortages in the EU with Chinese and Russian vaccines, once they have been approved. Chancellor Merkel said in March there was “good data” on Sputnik V and that all vaccines were welcomed once they received the green light. Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed joint production of Sputnik V with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is despite heightened tensions with Moscow following the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexey Navalny and Russia’s recent troop build-up near Ukraine.

Russia misses no chance to accompany offers of vaccine or joint production to Eastern Europe and the Balkans with soft-power messages, dwelling on European failures and highlighting Russian support for countries covered by the EU’s enlargement and neighbourhood policies. Over fifty countries have ordered (or are considering to order) the Sputnik V vaccine, including Serbia, Montenegro and Croatia. The Czech Republic and Slovakia have also turned to Russia for supplies of Sputnik V. Hungary became the first European country to administer Sputnik V in February 2021, after issuing emergency authorization, and plans are afoot to produce the vaccine in Italy. Accusing EMA of being too slow to approve the vaccine, Austria has held talks with Moscow about acquiring the Russian vaccine once it has been evaluated by EMA.

Beijing meanwhile is targeting low and medium-income countries for early vaccine deliveries. It has supplied vaccines to EU member Hungary and EU candidate countries Serbia and Turkey. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted a photo of himself being inoculated with a vaccine from Chinese manufacturer Sinopharm. China had shipped 115 million doses worldwide while the EU had exported 58 million by the end of March. Recently, however, concerns have grown about the relatively low protection rates given by Chinese vaccines and about their availability. Trust in the reliability of Russian data and the comparability of its tests is still wavering.

EU countries are entitled to acquire vaccines approved by their regulatory authorities from suppliers not involved in the EU’s centralized scheme. But a senior EMA official condemned this as “somewhat comparable to Russian roulette,” a remark that prompted calls for an apology from the Sputnik V manufacturer and criticism from the Kremlin. Alarmed at member countries breaking ranks, European Council President Charles Michel launched a fierce defence of the EU’s response to COVID-19. He wrote in his newsletter: “We should not let ourselves be misled by China and Russia, both regimes with less desirable values than ours, as they organise highly limited but widely publicised operations to supply vaccines to others.”

A GEOPOLITICAL OPEN DOOR — Nonetheless, the late rollout of the EU’s vaccine purchase and delivery scheme handed Beijing and Moscow a commercial and diplomatic opportunity that fitted their strategic narratives. For China, supplying vaccines to Europe forms part of its ‘Health Silk Road’, a rhetorical extension of its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), intended to showcase the prowess of China’s medical sciences and its devotion to global public goods. Moscow, too, seeks to convey the impression that its medical science is prevailing over the West’s, despite low vaccination rates in Russia itself. The name Sputnik V mirrors that of the world’s first artificial satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957. Russia rushed to become, on 11 August 2020, the first country whose COVID-19 vaccine was approved by national authorities.

China and Russia are pushing at an open door in Eastern Europe because of the EU’s faltering strategies in the Balkans and Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine). The EU promised membership to Balkan countries at the Thessaloniki summit in 2003. Since then, only Croatia has joined the EU, and there are scant prospects for others to follow in the foreseeable future. Despite repeated assertions that the region is destined for EU membership, the EU lacks a credible geopolitical strategy for the Balkans. The EU has provided €70 million from existing funds to Balkan countries to acquire vaccines and a €3.3 billion package to tackle the health crisis, support investment and stimulate recovery. And while the EU recently doubled its contribution to COVAX to €1 billion, these efforts fall far short of neighbouring countries’ needs and of the COVID-fighting programmes deployed within the EU itself. In March 2021, the European Commission ended the exemption of Balkan countries from the EU’s vaccine export controls, reducing the credibility of its soft-power outreach to the region.

Foreign ministers from nine EU countries on 11 March 2021 called on the Union “to take a strategic look at the Western Balkans.” They asserted that the pandemic had exacerbated existing trends, with their geopolitical implications, and that “other actors are ready to step into regional affairs, often at our expense.” Despite huge EU support for the region, “other actors were more effective in presenting their support and thus undermining our reliability, credibility and perception of our solidarity.” Earlier, in January 2021, a group of foreign ministers, mainly from the EU’s new member states, made a similar plea on behalf of Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

VACCINE DIPLOMACY AND SOFT POWER — But despite the diplomatic and commercial agility with which China and Russia have moved to fill the vaccine and geopolitical gaps to the EU’s east and south-east, their soft-power appeal to the countries concerned is limited. Soft power derives from the attractiveness of a political, economic and social model and whether others aspire to emulate it. Despite China’s success in containing the pandemic domestically and the early availability of its vaccines, few in Europe and its eastern periphery seek to emulate the Chinese model of society. Russia, too, holds little appeal to populations in Europe’s east whose main preoccupations are unemployment, living and governance standards and, in some cases, corruption. Disinformation, domestic repression and cyber-attacks do little to endear the Chinese and Russian regimes to public opinion in Europe.

Some 59% of respondents across the Balkans to the June 2020 Balkan Barometer survey consider that EU membership would be a good thing, up from 42% in 2014, the baseline year. The benefits of EU membership cited most often are greater prosperity and freedom to travel for work and study. Serbia, where state television regularly presents the EU in a negative light while depicting China and Russia positively, is an outlier, with less than a third favouring EU membership. However, there is growing pessimism in the region about the prospects for joining the EU. A 2019 survey in Eastern Partnership countries showed that just over half the respondents had a favourable view of the EU; 80% associated it with economic prosperity and human rights. Setbacks in fighting the pandemic have dented but not destroyed the EU’s soft power in the Balkans and Eastern Europe.

STRATEGIC CHOICES — Chinese companies are engaged in public works in European countries, especially in Serbia. But infrastructure projects promoted by China’s BRI have provoked environmental protests, created few jobs for local workers and raised debt levels to unsustainable levels, particularly in Montenegro. Some major projects have been cancelled or remain incomplete. The attendance of only lower-rank officials at a virtual 17+1 summit in February 2021 may herald the demise of this tenuous grouping. To that end, if some governments in the Balkans and Eastern Europe appear to be prioritising vaccines from China and Russia, it is less on geopolitical grounds than as a response to delays in delivery by western suppliers. President Vucic of Serbia and Prime Minister Orban in Hungary exemplify this opportunistic, tactical approach. Chinese and Russian vaccine diplomacy might offer a partial workaround in the face of EU delays, but not a strategic choice. The aspirations of strengthening democracy and closer EU links remain strong in the Balkans and in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine. Sabre-rattling by Moscow over Ukraine and the ongoing Russian absorption of Belarus will reinforce the tilts to the west of EU partner countries.

The EU should reinforce its position in the region with more inclusive policies, clearer signalling and robust measures to counter disinformation. Vaccine deliveries through COVAX should be accelerated and supplemented by additional donations from EU countries, as their own vaccine rollouts gather pace. The Western Balkans should be exempted from the EU’s vaccine export control mechanism. EU representatives should also push back firmly when Serbian President Vucic conveys the misleading impression that the Balkans can rely as much on China and Russia as on the EU. The population should be reminded that the EU has done far more than China or Russia to modernise the Balkans’ healthcare sector, providing over €450 million in grants and loans during the past twenty years to Serbia alone. Unstinting support in fighting the pandemic is the most tangible way for the EU to demonstrate its commitment to the wellbeing of neighbouring countries, which look to Brussels for solidarity.

‚Vaccine Diplomacy: Soft Power Lessons From China and Russia?‘ – Blog Post by Michael Leigh – Bruegel.

(The Blog Post can be downloaded here:

https://www.bruegel.org/2021/04/vaccine-diplomacy-soft-power-lessons-from-china-and-russia/)